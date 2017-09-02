Big screen confirmed for Eyre Square 02 September 2017





Galway supporters celebrate at the final whistle of their county's All-Ireland SHC semi-final victory over Tipperary at Croke Park.

A big screen will be installed in Eyre Square for tomorrow's All-Ireland hurling finals.

With thousands of Galway fans facing disappointment in their quest to secure precious match tickets, the public screening in the heart of Galway city should provide some consolation.

The screen will be switched on at around 1pm, ahead of the Galway vs Cork minor final which throws in at 1.15pm. The event is billed as ‘family friendly’ and Gardaí will be on duty in the area.

The Galway City Business Association has secured a permit from Galway City Council to erect the big screen.