Marty will replace long-serving Canning on the mic tomorrow

02 September 2017

Marty Morrissey.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

The decision by RTE to hand Marty Morrissey the commentary duties for tomorrow's All-Ireland SHC final means that for the first time since 1985, Ger Canning won't be describing the action to TV viewers.

Cork man Canning, who began his working life as a teacher, has commentated on 32 consecutive Liam MacCarthy Cup deciders since he was drafted in as a replacement for the legendary Micheal O'Hehir, who suffered a stroke on the eve of the '85 final between Offaly and Galway. It would have marked O'Hehir's 100th commentary of an All-Ireland final.

But tomorrow there will be a different voice to accompany the TV pictures, although Clare man Morrissey has been RTE's first-choice radio commentator since Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh retired in 2010.

Former Offaly star Michael Duignan will be on co-commentary duty, while Laois native Pauric Lodge will provide the commentary on RTE Radio One along with ex-Tipp goalkeeper Brendan Cummins.




