Now 'Big Dan' says he'll ride naked on horseback if Waterford win!
02 September 2017
Waterford selector Dan Shanahan and manager Derek McGrath.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.
It should be some spectacle in Waterford tomorrow night if Derek McGrath's men win the All-Ireland.
John Mullane made a promise last May to "jump on a horse in the nude and go down the Quays" if the Déise ended their 58-year All-Ireland famine and now his former team-mate and current selector Dan Shanahan has vowed to join him!
He told WLR: "No problem, if he does I'll be right behind him naked as well."