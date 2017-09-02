Now 'Big Dan' says he'll ride naked on horseback if Waterford win! 02 September 2017





Waterford selector Dan Shanahan and manager Derek McGrath.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Waterford selector Dan Shanahan and manager Derek McGrath.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

It should be some spectacle in Waterford tomorrow night if Derek McGrath's men win the All-Ireland.

John Mullane made a promise last May to "jump on a horse in the nude and go down the Quays" if the Déise ended their 58-year All-Ireland famine and now his former team-mate and current selector Dan Shanahan has vowed to join him!

He told WLR: "No problem, if he does I'll be right behind him naked as well."