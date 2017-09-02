Darcy denies Dubs have unfair advantage 02 September 2017





Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton leads out his teammates.

Selector Declan Darcy has dismissed suggestions that Dublin's large population gives them an unfair advantage over other counties.

RTE pundit Colm O'Rourke led renewed calls for Dublin to be split in two following their All-Ireland SFC semi-final demolition of Tyrone last Sunday which leaves them on the cusp of a three-in-a-row.

But Darcy, who famously captained the country's less populated county Leitrim to Connacht SFC glory in 1994, argues that Dublin's success is down to its excellent underage structures.

“I have an U10s team in Clann naGael and two U14 girls teams and competition for sport is huge in Dublin," he said at Dublin's All-Ireland final press event yesterday.

“Our kids are being challenged to play rugby and soccer, in particular, as well as other sports, which is fantastic. It is great for the kids to be able to play our sports. I would love for them to play our national games, for sure.

“We are in a golden period at the minute, which is fantastic, but the reason Ciaran Kilkenny and these people are playing is because of what their coaches and school teachers did 10 years ago. They just didn’t turn good footballers in the last year or two. There is a lot of work gone into the players and it is reflected in our athletes.

“I don’t think Dublin should be punished for that, they should be congratulated for that. And it is maybe for other counties to look in and see how did they do that and then bring it into their own county. Bring that blueprint in.

“I played for Leitrim. It is the same for them, they have 30 arms and 30 legs, it is the same. Look at New Zealand, they have a small population and they are still the best rugby team in the world and they are able to England, with a population of 60 million. Big population doesn’t entitle you to anything.

“At the end of the day, people may need to tip their hat a little bit more to what has gone in Dublin, rather than talk about other things.”