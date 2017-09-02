Kavanagh expects 'physical' Galway to edge it 02 September 2017





Galway's Gearoid McInerney celebrates.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Galway's Gearoid McInerney celebrates.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Former Kilkenny defender Michael Kavanagh says it's time for Galway to deliver.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s The Championship, the eight-time All-Ireland winner predicted that the Tribesmen's greater physicality will prove decisive against Waterford tomorrow.

"Galway have been building since they beat Tipp’ in the league final and they’ve gone the direct route. I think they need to deliver; it’s time for them to deliver as a group," he said.

"They’re a big physical outfit but also can move and can hurl. They’ve got good movement up front, they’re not as reliant on Joe Canning. They’ve settled those central positions this year with Gearoid McInearney, Daithi Burke and Joe Canning up the middle, the rest have weighed in behind them.

"Joe is kind of a play-maker now and he doesn’t have to lead the attack and carry the attack. He came up trumps near the end of the last game and he was up to that but inside they have a potent attack, even Conor Whelan is in great form as well."

While acknowledging's Waterford's very effective style of play and strong subs bench, Kavanagh's feels Galway are further down the road in terms of development.

"I think Galway are a physical outfit, they’ve been on the road a good number of years now and I don’t think Waterford have come across anyone as physical as they will on Sunday in Galway," he added.