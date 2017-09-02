Rochford wants ref who 'gets the calls right' 02 September 2017





It seems the mind games have already begun ahead of the All-Ireland SFC final on September 17 with Mayo manager Stephen Rochford calling for the appointment of a strong referee.

The referee is expected to be named on Monday and Rochford is hoping the 'best man for the job gets it'. The failure of Maurice Deegan to dismiss John Small and then send off Lee Keegan on a black card in last year's replay between Mayo and Dublin still rankles with Mayo supporters, with many believing those two decisions cost them the All-Ireland.

"I suppose you’re expecting somebody who will be able to take control of a really big game, gets the calls right, an experienced referee," Rochford is quoted as saying in the Irish Daily Mirror.

“It's something that's outside our control so you don't tend to give it much attention. But look, it is important that the best man for the job gets it.

"I know that when it comes down to very tight games, a decision can have a big effect on how the game can be played out and, you know, we saw that in a case last year even."

Rochford elaborated: "Some calls went against us that I think definitely shaped that game.

"Maurice Deegan came out afterwards to say that he missed the blatant hand trip with John Small, which had an effect on Dublin being able to still use a substitute when Cian O'Sullivan pulled his hamstring with six / seven minutes to go.

"It would have been interesting to see would their bench have been able to replace [him] in a game of such tight margins. They're big calls, Lee Keegan's black card last year. It's still a difficult one to deal with on the back of the publicity (former Dublin players were accused of trying to influence the referee in the media) in the lead-up to that game.

"In the days after the All-Ireland final replay last year I said I did feel that it was concerted effort. It's something that we have moved on from and we just look forward to getting on with it on the field.”