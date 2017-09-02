Donegal SHC: Eunan's and Setanta for final 02 September 2017





A general view of a Donegal flag.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. A general view of a Donegal flag.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

St. Eunan's and Setanta will contest next weekend's Donegal SHC final following their surprise victories over Sean MacCumhaills and Burt last night.

In the first semi-final, St. Eunan's sent holders MacCumhaills packing on a 3-18 to 2-11 scoreline to reach their first final since 2002. Eugene Organ, Colm Flood and Cian Durack scored second half goals to end the men from the Twin Town's reign. Lee Henderson converted six frees for MacCumhaills, but his efforts were all in vain.

The Letterkenny club will now face Setanta who beat Burt by 1-14 to 2-6. Burt were stopped from achieving a five-in-a-row last year when MacCumhaills defeated them by 2-13 to 2-9.