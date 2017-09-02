Shefflins feared their son wouldn't walk again after lawnmower accident 02 September 2017





Kilkenny's Henry Shefflin with his son Henry after the 2014 All-Ireland SHC final replay victory over Tipperary.

Henry Shefflin and his wife Deirdre spoke about their young son's lawnmower accident on RTE's Late Late Show last night.

They warned the public to be wary of machinery after Henry Jnr, who is now seven, lost four of his toes and part of his foot in an incident with a ride-on lawnmower at the family home in May of last year.

"I was cutting the grass. Himself and his sister were playing close to me. This is where I made a mistake, I should have told him 'go away from the machine'," the Kilkenny hurling legend recounted.

"I was cutting the lawn, they were playing around me; little Henry went to run past me and he tripped. He was so happy running past me, he thought it was great to be passing out the lawnmower. He just looked back at me to smile as if to say 'look at me, Daddy'. With that he tripped and the machine was on him in the blink of an eye.

"This is the vivid memory I have of the accident: him just being so happy, such a smile on his face to such anguish and pain. Just like that, in the blink of a second."

Deirdre, who was pregnant at the time with the couple's fifth child, immediately knew there was something wrong and called the emergency services.

"I knew by the screens of the girls. And it wasn't a scream that they'd fallen and cut their knee - they were terrified," she said.

"I grabbed the phone and dialled 999, I knew someone had been hurt, I didn't know if it was Henry, little Henry, Freddie, I didn't know, but I knew by the wails of the girls. And then I could see Henry lifting Henry up and going to the other side of the house."

King Henry's first thought after the accident was 'please let this little boy walk away'. Thankfully, Henry Jnr is able to walk, but the loss of his four toes means he requires fillers in both of his shoes.