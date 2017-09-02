Offaly SFC: Rhode and Ferbane into semis
02 September 2017
Rhode are the defending champions
Last year's finalists Rhode and Ferbane have qualified directly for the Offaly SFC semi-finals.
In last night's final round of group matches, champions Rhode defeated Tullamore by 2-12 to 1-12, while Ferbane were 2-15 to 1-13 winners over Edenderry. Rhode, who were without talisman Niall McNamee who announced his inter-county retirement during the week, led by 1-8 to 0-6 at half-time in Croghan thanks to a Conor McNamee penalty, but they could never relax against the county town outfit.
Clara overcame St. Rynagh's by 2-15 to 0-5, while Gracefield edged out Cappincur by 0-10 to 0-9, meaning the quarter-final pairings are Edenderry v Clara and Gracefield v Tullamore.
St. Rynagh's and Cappincur will contest the relegation playoff.