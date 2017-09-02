Offaly SFC: Rhode and Ferbane into semis 02 September 2017





Rhode are the defending champions Rhode are the defending champions

Last year's finalists Rhode and Ferbane have qualified directly for the Offaly SFC semi-finals.

In last night's final round of group matches, champions Rhode defeated Tullamore by 2-12 to 1-12, while Ferbane were 2-15 to 1-13 winners over Edenderry. Rhode, who were without talisman Niall McNamee who announced his inter-county retirement during the week, led by 1-8 to 0-6 at half-time in Croghan thanks to a Conor McNamee penalty, but they could never relax against the county town outfit.

Clara overcame St. Rynagh's by 2-15 to 0-5, while Gracefield edged out Cappincur by 0-10 to 0-9, meaning the quarter-final pairings are Edenderry v Clara and Gracefield v Tullamore.

St. Rynagh's and Cappincur will contest the relegation playoff.