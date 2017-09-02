McGrath wouldn't change a thing about Gleeson 02 September 2017





Ken McGrath hopes Austin Gleeson never loses his ‘rawness’.

Many consider the reigning Hurler of the Year lucky to be able to line out in tomorrow’s All-Ireland SHC final after he escaped sanction for pulling Cork forward Luke Meade's helmet clean off in the semi-final, but his Mount Sion club-mate won’t change anything about him.

“Temperament, some of the top players have that in them and I would never take that away from anybody,” the Deise legend said at the launch of the eir Sports Book of the Year 2017 this week.

“Some of the top players have a bit of rawness in them and are liable to do anything. That's a part of them and a part of their personality. I would never try and train that out of him or drill it out of him.

“He puts bums on seats and he's liable to do anything. We always like that type of player in Waterford. That's why I leave him be his own man because when you can produce what he produces at times - why would you train everything out of him?”

McGrath added: “Look, at times he can do a few rash things. I can never say anything about that because I was like that myself when I was playing.

“We like that type of player in Waterford but we can't have 15 of them. I think that definitely, leave him be his own man.

“He has everything. He's under a lot of pressure as Hurler of the Year. I think he has 1-17 or 1-18 scored in the championship which is fair going. You're under a lot of scrutiny when you are Hurler of the Year and people are expecting so much more. He's an unreal mentality.”