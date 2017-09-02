Rain may dampen All-Ireland final 02 September 2017





The Artane Band prepare to parade the pitch before the All-Ireland SFC semi-final clash between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park.

©INPHO/James Crombie. The Artane Band prepare to parade the pitch before the All-Ireland SFC semi-final clash between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Patchy rain could be in the offing for tomorrow’s All-Ireland SHC final.

Some hazy sunshine may also break through with temperatures set to rise to 22 degrees.



Met Eireann forecasts that Sunday will be “a cloudy, humid day with patches of rain, drizzle and fog. Some hazy sunshine breaking through and highest temperatures a very mild 17 to 22 degrees in light south-westerly winds.

“It will turn a little fresher and less humid Sunday night with clear spells developing but still mild with temperatures falling no lower than 13 or 14 degrees.”

Meanwhile, a status orange rainfall warning has been issued for counties Waterford, Kerry and Cork from this afternoon.