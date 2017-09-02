Gannon targets league promotion in 2018 02 September 2017





Carlow's Sean Gannon.

Carlow's Sean Gannon.

Sean Gannon feels promotion from Division 4 of the Allianz Football League next spring is a must for Carlow if they’re to build on this year’s extended championship run.

The Barrowsiders enjoyed their longest championship run in 73 years and Gannon says they’re determined to keep the momentum going in 2018.

“That was a top priority this year as well to be honest. Ironically, we slipped up against London and Leitrim, who we actually beat later in the year. But it’s going to be even more difficult to get promoted next year, with Laois and Antrim coming down. All the teams can beat each other on any given day,” the Games Development Administrator said in an interview with the Leinster GAA magazine Green Flag.

The Eire Og clubman recalls how Carlow’s Leinster SFC performances against Wexford and All-Ireland champions Dublin filled them with confidence going into the All-Ireland qualifiers.

“Before the qualifiers, we were ready to take on anyone but we got a favourable draw and it was important to take advantage of it,” he continued.

“To come out of London with a win was excellent and then to bring Leitrim here to Carlow with a huge crowd present was something we relished. The buzz around the camp was amazing. We were also in contention against Monaghan to the very end.”