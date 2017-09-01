Team news: Glynn to make first start since 2015 All-Ireland final 01 September 2017





Galway's Jonathan Glynn celebrates.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Galway's Jonathan Glynn celebrates.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Galway boss Micheál Donoghue has handed a starting berth to Johnny Glynn at wing-forward for Sunday's All-Ireland SHC final clash against Waterford.

The big Ardrahan man will make his first competitive start for the Tribesmen since the 2015 All-Ireland final loss to Kilkenny at the expense of Niall Burke.

Glynn, who departed to New York following the All-Ireland final defeat at the hands of the Cats two years ago, was not part of Donoghue's plans in 2016 having opted to extend his stay in the Big Apple.

The 2015 All-Star is still based in the US but has committed himself to the Tribesmen's cause this season and played a key role when introduced as a substitute in last month's semi-final victory over Tipperary.

Joseph Cooney, Joe Canning, Conor Whelan, Conor Cooney and Cathal Mannion also feature in a seriously potent attack while the midfield and defence remains unchanged.

Galway (All-Ireland SHC final v Waterford): Colm Callanan; Adrian Tuohy, Daithi Burke, John Hanbury; Padraic Mannion, Gearoid McInerney, Aidan Harte; Johnny Coen, David Burke; Joseph Cooney, Joe Canning, Jonathan Glynn; Conor Whelan, Conor Cooney, Cathal Mannion.