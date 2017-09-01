Team news: de Burca returns in place of suspended Gleeson 01 September 2017





Waterford's Tadhg de Burca and TJ Reid of Kilkenny.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Waterford's Tadhg de Burca and TJ Reid of Kilkenny.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Tadhg de Burca returns to the Waterford team for Sunday's All-Ireland SHC final showdown with Galway as Conor Gleeson makes way.

The Clashmore-Kinsalebeg clubman, who has been an influential figure for the Déise in his sweeper role, was forced to sit out the 11-point win against Cork last month after being hit with a one-match suspension for helmet interference during the quarter-final win over Wexford.

U21 star Gleeson has been ruled out of the Liam MacCarthy Cup decider following the red card he received in the semi-final for striking out at Patrick Horgan, while his namesake and Hurler of the Year Austin escaped sanction after interfering with Luke Meade's helmet in the same game three weeks ago.

There are no further changes to Derek McGrath's side as Kieran Bennett (set to wear no. 18 jersey again), who made his championship debut as a replacement for de Burca last day out, occupys a midfield berth alongside Jamie Barron, while Maurice Shanahan remains amongst the substitutes.

Waterford (All-Ireland SHC final v Galway): Stephen O'Keeffe; Shane Fives, Barry Coughlan, Noel Connors; Tadhg de Burca, Austin Gleeson, Philip Mahony; Jamie Barron, Kieran Bennett; Kevin Moran, Pauric Mahony, Jake Dillon; Shane Bennett, Michael Walsh, Darragh Fives.