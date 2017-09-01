Team news: Mannion regains place in Galway minor fifteen 01 September 2017





Galway's Donal Mannion with Michael Carey of Kilkenny.

Donal Mannion has regained his place at corner-forward in the Galway starting fifteen named to face Cork in Sunday's All-Ireland MHC final at Croke Park.

The Cappataggle clubman takes back the number thirteen jersey from Conor Molloy, whom he replaced as a substitute in the thrilling win against Kilkenny in which he scored a crucial point.

Mannion is the Tribesmen's only change which means their All-Ireland semi-final hero Enda Fahy is kept in reserve once again.

Michael Cusacks player Fahy came off the bench to score an injury-time point to hand his county a narrow 1-12 to 2-8 victory over the Cats.

Jack Canning, a nephew of senior forward Joe starred with 1-4 as Geoff Lynskey guided Galway to a second All-Ireland minor decider in three years.

Galway (All-Ireland MHC final v Cork): Darach Fahy; Darren Morrissey, Daniel Loftus, Caimin Killeen; Ronan Glennon, Conor Caulfield, Mark Gill; John Fleming, Conor Fahy; Sean Bleahene; Conor Walsh, Ben Moran; Donal Mannion, Jack Canning, Martin McManus.