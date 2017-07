Team news: Dubs make two changes 04 July 2017





St. Conleth's Park, Newbridge

©INPHO St. Conleth's Park, Newbridge©INPHO

Dublin make two changes for Wednesday's Leinster MFC semi-final against Kildare.

From the team that eased past Longford at the quarter-final stage, Daniel Brennan and David Lacey come into attack in favour of Niall O'Leary and Ciaran Archer respectively for tomorrow night's trip to Newbridge.

Dublin manager Tom Gray says his charges are "really looking forward to going out there and putting in a positive performance."

Dublin (Leinster MFC V Kildare): David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna); Darren Maher (St Pat's, Donabate), Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala), Liam Flatman (Kilmacud Crokes); Kieran Kennedy (Ballyboden St Enda’s), Neil Matthews (Erin's Isle), Eoin O'Dea (Na Fianna); Mark Tracey (Cuala), Donal Ryan (Na Fianna); Daniel Brennan (St Sylvester's), James Doran (Na Fianna), Darragh Conlon (Ballymun Kickhams); Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s), Seán Hawkshaw (Naomh Mearnóg), David Lacey (Na Fianna).