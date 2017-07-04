Gavin comments "bring the game into disrepute" - McGuinness 04 July 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Jim McGuinness and Jim Gavin shake hands.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Jim McGuinness says Jim Gavin should retract the comments he made regarding the broadcast media's treatment of Diarmuid Connolly.

The Dublin manager spoke out very strongly in defence of his suspended attacker following the All-Ireland champions' facile Leinster SFC semi-final victory over Westmeath and seemed to suggest that certain members of the media were as much to blame for Connolly's twelve-match ban as the player himself. Donegal's 2012 All-Ireland winning manager is having none of it:

"So why did Gavin speak out? It was surely to sharpen the sense of fraternity and to lock the world outside the gates of Parnell Park. Dublin are going for three in a row. Every team needs a cause. It is a lot easier to keep that sense of togetherness if you feel that the world is out to get you. That thing of “we have to be together and fight on every single front if we want to achieve that goal”, he writes in The Irish Times.

"So when you weigh all that up, I feel that Gavin’s comments bring the game into disrepute. To say that “there is no doubt in my mind” that The Sunday Game panel influenced the decision is impossible to reconcile with what he must know to be the reality of the situation. Imagine a manager saying that on Match of the Day? That, for instance, Alan Shearer’s comments indirectly contributed to the suspension of a player. The Premier League would throw the book at him."