Moloney talks up Clare quality 04 July 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Clare joint-managers Gerry O'Connor and Donal Moloney.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Donal Moloney has no doubts about the quality Clare's hurlers have at their disposal.

The Banner County bid for their first Munster SHC crown in 19 years against Cork this weekend but co-manager Moloney points out that their recent record of an All-Ireland in 2013 plus a league crown in 2016 and three All-Ireland U21 titles between 2012 and 2014 would be the envy of most:

"They have had it since their underage days, they showed it in 2013. People probably give out about their Championship record over the last few years, but history will show that Davy [Fitzgerald] won the national league and the All-Ireland," he is quoted in The Irish Daily Star.

"There aren't too many other counties in those three or four seasons that have won as many titles. Kilkenny obviously. But that is a pretty decent record. We have game winners, who contributed to that.

"We as a county probably tend to go in cycles. If you go back through our history, there is a certain pattern there. It's been every 20 years or so. For a county which is a very strong hurling county, you have to remember our playing numbers are not huge.

"To win any championship, to be consistently at the top level, irrespective of preparations, you have to really have top quality players, players who can differentiate themselves and be the game winners."