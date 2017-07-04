McGrath set for Erne stay 04 July 2017





It looks like Pete McGrath could be staying on for a fifth season as Fermanagh senior football manager.

The Down legend was expected to step down following the depleted Ernemen's disappointing championship exit at the hands of Armagh but has confirmed that he's considering giving it another rattle in 2018:

“We’re looking at it positively. You could look at the bare facts and say ‘we were relegated and we lost two championship matches by nine points’ and you would say ‘yeah, it was very disappointing and maybe there’s no way back’," he told The Irish News.

“But when you look beneath the surface at the issues that we had to deal with, they were out of the ordinary given the numbers that we’re talking about in what is already a small player pool given the fact that there’s only 20 clubs in the county.

“It’s a question of asking: if you got half-decent breaks in the year ahead and people coming back, as they will be, is there still potential in this team? I think there is. If we think it’s in the best interests of everyone to go on then that’s maybe the decision we will take, but there’s nothing written in stone yet.”