Harrison OK / O'Hagan KO'd 04 July 2017





Down's Connaire Harrison and Kieran Duffy of Monaghan.

©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan. Down's Connaire Harrison and Kieran Duffy of Monaghan.©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan.

Down's Connaire Harrison will be fit for the Ulster SFC final but Barry O'Hagan won't be available to face Tyrone.

Harrison was star of the Mourne County's thrilling semi-final victory over Monaghan last month but had to depart the Athletic Grounds fray early after picking up a hamstring injury, which placed his participation in Sunday week's Anglo Celt Cup decider in doubt.

However, the powerful Glasdrumman clubman played a full part in Down training over the weekend and had been given the green light to feature against the Red Hands in twelve days.

But Clonduff clubman O'Hagan is definitely out of Down's biggest game of the year to date after sustaining shoulder damage on club duty. In fact, pending a meeting with a specialist, it is feared that O'Hagan's season could be over.