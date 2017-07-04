Burns: there are very few dark arts in Down 04 July 2017





Down manager Eamonn Burns.

©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan. Down manager Eamonn Burns.©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan.

Eamonn Burns says the keen physical edge that Down showed in their victory over Monaghan has been over-stated.

The Mourne County demonstarted a real willingness to stand toe-to-toe with the Farney County in the physical stakes last month but - as they prepare to face Tyrone in Sunday week's Ulster SFC final - their manager says they are a football team first and foremost:

"I think a lot of it is over-hyped. I'm not going to comment on the individuals but they were saying things that really weren't there," the Bryansford clubman notes in The Belfast Telegraph. "Our tactics are to play football at all times. Play it as hard as you want but as long as you play within the rules you'll stay on the field, and I've always emphasised that to the men that I have.

"Even when I was coaching juveniles at my club I always emphasised that. There are very few dark arts. We like to play football but we know you have to be tough at it too. A lot of it comes from their will to win the game. I don't think we've ever overstepped that mark in that respect.

"You've often heard it said that Down have a certain way to play and we do. I've made no bones about it that the defensive shield is not really something in our DNA and we find it very difficult to set it up, but we know if we are to make progress then we have to do it.

"We have to implement it but I wouldn't be giving them set rules as such. They're allowed to go out and express themselves. There is no shackle put on them but they know defensively they have to close the door and you have to keep the defence tight."