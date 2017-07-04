Hayes relishing Mayo visit 04 July 2017





Clare goalkeeper Joe Hayes.

Clare goalkeeper Joe Hayes is looking forward to entertaining Mayo in Ennis.

Colm Collins' rapidly-improving charges face a stern examnation in Saturday evening's SF Qualifier, when they host last year's All-Ireland finalists, but it's a challenge the Munster minnows are ready to embrace:

“Not having to travel is a huge advantage, but it is still one of the top teams coming down to you. It is a massive challenge for us and one we are looking forward to,” the Banner custodian told The Irish Examiner.

“For us, it depends on which Clare turns up. This year, we’ve been somewhat inconsistent. We’ve put in some good performances and some not so good performances. I felt we showed up at the weekend against Laois. Our forwards worked awful hard and you can’t really complain with 2-18. We were solid in defence too.

“You play football to put yourself up against the big teams. We’ve played a big gun already this year and we came up short. We went with Kerry for 64, 65 minutes, but they were comfortable in the end. If we want to be thereabouts come the end of Saturday’s game, we are going to have to perform for the 70 minutes. Anything less won’t be good enough.”