Video: Donegal 'magical to watch'

04 July 2017

Cork's Jess O'Shea with Geraldine McLaughlin of Donegal.
©INPHO/Tom Beary.

See all four of Donegal’s goals in the TG4 Ulster Senior Final from a variety of angles and reaction from three players - Emer Gallagher, Grainne Houston and Treasa Doherty. 

Donegal defeated Monaghan by 4-11 to 0-15 and winning captain Geraldine McLaughlin scored 2-6.

"Geraldine and Yvonne McMonagle know each other so well. When they're playing together, it's really magical to watch," says Gallagher. 

Video by Jerome Quinn Media and MQ Video for Ulster Ladies Gaelic.




