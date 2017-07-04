Harte: the end is not nigh 04 July 2017





Tyrone's manager Mickey Harte celebrates their win over rivals Donegal Tyrone's manager Mickey Harte celebrates their win over rivals Donegal

Mickey Harte expects to stay on as Tyrone boss beyond the current championship campaign.

The Red Hands' most-successful manager ever will plot to land a fifth Anglo-Celt Cup in Clones on Sunday week and he doesn't think that's going to be his last involvement with his beloved county on provincial final day:

"It doesn't feel like that to me. I've never believed that it should be and I don't believe that it will be," he stated when asked if he feels that the end is near.

"I believe we are building a very good team at the minute and I think that we're capable of being in a good place for a number of years. And that means being among the top teams.

"Lots of other people might feel or think it should be my last year, but with the help of God it won't be, and I'll still be around here to proceed with what I'm doing at the minute. So it doesn't cross my mind to think this is my last season with Tyrone.

"I've never thought like that and I've never put a timescale on when it should end. I know it will ultimately be in other people's hands to make that decision. If they so want to do that, that's their prerogative to do that, but I certainly don't feel like I'll be walking away.

"If you didn't enjoy it and didn't enjoy the prospect of working with the best players in Tyrone at senior level then you really shouldn't be there. I just love it as much as the first day I started. It really energises me, and to see new and younger players come along who were only at primary school when we won our first All-Ireland, and to be working with those who are top quality players now, it is a privilege.

"I just love the chance to do it and really enjoy it. Myself and the people who work with me put in such an amount of work into doing the best we can because we are proud Tyrone people too. We're every bit as proud of what goes on as the people in the terraces."