Cavanagh good to go 04 July 2017





Tyrone's Colm Cavanagh.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Tyrone's Colm Cavanagh.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Tyrone's Colm Cavanagh will be fit for Sunday week's Ulster SFC final clash with Down.

The Moy clubman was a doubt after suffering a knee injury in club action over the weekend but manager Mickey Harte says scans have shown no ligament damage. Cavanagh will sit out training due to bruising around his knee but will be ready for action in Clones in twelve days' time.

Meanwhile, Ronan McNabb looks set to miss the Anglo Celt Cup decider, while Darren McCurry is a doubt after suffering a recurrence of a calf strain on Sunday.