"Diarmuid is around" 04 July 2017





Jonny Cooper has confirmed that Diarmuid Connolly is involved in collective training with Dublin, despite being banned for three months.

The controversial attacker is serving a twelve-week suspension for placing a hand on linesman Ciaran Brannigan during the first-round Leinster SFC win over Carlow but remains part of the Dubs' championship camp and Cooper says he seems determined to win back his place in the team:

“Diarmuid is around. Not around for everything, he’s involved in the training aspects, as in the on-field things. But then he’s on his own training programme with gym-based stuff and obviously keeping up his own conditioning. He’s obviously not going to get any game time, if we are to progress, so it’s just trying to stay at that level," Cooper is quoted in The Irish Times.

“I think there’s a lot of intent there, a lot of focus, and I don’t know whether I’m interpreting it wrong or he could be feeling something else, but it looks to me like he’s very focused on maybe trying to get back into the team if we are to progress.

“I think he is he his own man, he’s a grown man now. Obviously it doesn’t fit in under what’s expected of us from a performance or management, what they’re looking for. I’m sure he’s very aware now, he certainly is now that he’s suspended, the ramifications of not staying in check with his actions.

“Because it was Diarmuid, did it get a lot more traction than another player? Probably. I couldn’t really answer whether it was fair or unfair, I think it was just people commenting on what they’re seeing."