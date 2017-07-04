Buckley thrilled with Kingdom's high five 04 July 2017





Kerry co-captains Fionn Fitzgerald and Johnny Buckley lift the Munster SFC trophy.

Johnny Buckley was delighted to captain Kerry to their fifth successive Munster SFC.

Sunday's facile victory over Cork in Killarney handed the Kingdom their 79th provincial title and saw them string five titles back-to-back for the first time since the 1975-82 eight-in-a-row.

"Sometimes it's only when you're talking to people that had played with Kerry and went through a number of years without winning one that you realise the importance and take a step back. We're delighted to win it," Dr Crokes' All-Ireland Club SFC winning captain told The Irish Daily Mirror.

"Five in a row is a great achievement and it's something that we'll look back on in years to come and say that it was great to be involved in that team."