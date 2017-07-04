Pressure's on Tipp - O'Callaghan 04 July 2017





Dublin's Cian O'Callaghan with Waterford's Tom Devine.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Dublin's Cian O'Callaghan with Waterford's Tom Devine.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Cian O'Callaghan says Dublin are quietly confident of upsetting Tipperary in Saturday's SH Qualifier.

While facing the All-Ireland champions in their own back yard is arguably the toughest challenge the Metropolitans could have asked for at this stage in the championship, O'Callaghan believes the game presents Ger Cunningham's charges with a perfect opportunity to test themselves:

“All the pressure is on them. Nobody gives us a chance, there’s nothing to lose for us, so just go out, and express yourself," the Cuala clubman states in The Irish Times.

“We give ourselves a chance, but I know the media gives us no chance, people in Tipp will be giving us no chance, so it’s a good way to be going into a match.

“We knew it was going to be one of the three All-Ireland semi-finalists from last year, so it didn’t really matter who we got. Obviously, All-Ireland champions last year, it’s going to be huge a challenge, but we’re looking forward to it, as well.

“Look at Cork and Wexford, who last year we were quite close to, and they’re going quite well at the moment, so I think hurling is a game that things can change very quickly. So we feel confident we can give a good display against Tipp, hopefully come out with a win.”