"We're certainly going to air our objections to it" 04 July 2017





Dublin are disgusted about being asked to play their SH Qualifier against Tipperary in Thurles.

The All-Ireland champions have been handed home advatage for the massive Round Two back-door clash, even though it was expected that the game would be fixed for a neutral venue. Dubs chairman Sean Shanley says it's an insult to the underdogs:

"We were told it would be a neutral venue," he told The Irish Independent. "The last word we got was that it was going to be a double-header. Limerick would be the obvious venue for that. And then they come back and say it's a double-header in Thurles.

"We have a county committee and we're going to make it known that we're not happy at all. We're certainly objecting to it. We're going to make representation to the CCCC that came up with this suggestion. Totally unfair, and we're the only ones suffering. There's no way Kilkenny would have played Tipp in Thurles. Certainly not.

"I was talking to Ger Cunningham and he thinks it's totally ridiculous."