7,000 seater stand planned for Pairc Tailteann 04 July 2017





Noel Dempsey of the Infrastructure Committee presented an up to date report on the Pairc Tailteann development project at the July Meath County Committee meeting at St Colmcille's.

The planning application will cost €320,000 with a 7,000 capacity stand planned with the first phase providing for the installation of 4,000 seats. It was announced that the stand would take 24 months to complete.

Chairman Conor Tormey said that there is a lot of goodwill from clubs for the project with a number of them planning to raise finance towards the funding of the development.

Meanwhile Tomey called on the clubs to provide plenty of stewards for the Meath v Donegal All-Ireland qualifier clash next Saturday with a near capacity crowd expected to converge on the Brews Hill ground.

It was announced that the green spaces will be no go areas although it has been suggested that the hill a the hospital end could be populated if the evening is fine.