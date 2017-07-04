Parsons believes close shave will help Mayo 04 July 2017





Mayo's Tom Parsons after missing a score against Derry ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Mayo's Tom Parsons after missing a score against Derry ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

By John Fallon

Experienced midfielder Tom Parsons believes that Saturday’s close shave against Derry may be exactly what Mayo need to get their All-Ireland bid moving through the back door.

Mayo needed extra-time before killing off the Derry challenge but having survived in regular time, Stephen Rochford’s men pulled away for a 2-21 to 1-13 win.

And 29-year old Parsons reckons that sort of encounter, similar to last year’s fright at the same juncture against Fermanagh, will stand to them as they head to Ennis next Saturday to take on Clare.

“Those games, you can’t replicate those games, you can’t replicate that kind of intensity in training. That will really stand to us. It also gives an awful lot of guys game-time.

“You see the likes of Caolan Crowe coming on, the subs who came in, Jason Doherty, Conor Loftus, that will give guys lots of confidence.

“There is a quick turnaround next weekend and you really have to have a strong panel. That will help us, certainly that we got to get so many guys on the pitch and got to get good quality time.”

Parsons said that they were taking nothing for granted in the qualifiers and that having gone all the way through the back door to come so close to beating Dublin in the All-Ireland final last year was no guarantee they can do it again this time round.

“It’s like anything, if you over-look the qualifiers you definitely will get caught because they are hard tough games.

“This group didn’t overlook Sligo in the first game, we didn’t overlook Galway in the last game and we certainly didn’t overlook Derry.

“That will be the same case next weekend because you don’t know what the venue is you don’t know what the conditions are. And things happen in games that might be out of your control. Certainly, we will just really be focusing on each game and trying to improve in each game.

“If we can do that we will be in a good place and hopefully we can get to a quarter-final. But total focus now on recovery this week.

“We have a good record away so it’s part of the parcel with the qualifier route. We will train and recover this week and we will be ready,” added the Charlestown clubman.