HS football team of the week

Kerry's Johnny Buckley with the Munster SFC Cup and supporters at Fitzgerald Stadium

Munster champions Kerry have five representatives on our football team of the week following their impressive 10 point success over Cork...



1. David Clarke (Mayo)



Mayo survived an extra-time scare against Derry and Clarke's penalty stop from James Kielt was the highlight of a fine performance between the posts.



2. Paddy McGrath (Donegal)



Donegal's performance against Longford left a lot to be desired but a win was all that mattered to McGrath & Co.



3. Mark Griffin (Kerry)



While James O'Donoghue and Paul Geaney grabbed all the headlines, Griffin and his defensive colleagues limited Cork to seven points from play.





4. Shane Enright (Kerry)



The right marking Enright also played a big part in nullifying the threat of the Rebel County's attacking unit.



5. Peter Crowley (Kerry)



The combative Crowley performed his defensive duties dillegently and also helped to put the Kingdom on a forward footing at every opportunity.



6. Michael Quinn (Longford)



Quinn and Longford put in a serious shift against Donegal but they were left with a mountain to climb in Ballybofey after James McGivney's controversial 49th minute dismissal.



7. Carlus McWilliams (Derry)



Oak Leaf manager Damien Barton was proud of the effort put in by McWilliams and his team-mates in MacHale Park.





8. Aidan O'Shea (Mayo)



Selected for his first championship start of the year, O'Shea repaid manager Stephen Rochford's faith in him with a barnstorming display.



9. Gary Brennan (Clare)



Clare will be hoping that their captain can help them upset the odds when they take on Mayo in the qualifiers next weekend.



10. Martin McElhinney (Donegal)



McElhinney's 28th minute introduction helped swing the qualifier versus Longford in their favour and he sent over two valuable points.



11. Eoin Cleary (Clare)



The Laois defence will have been glad to see the back of Cleary after he kicked nine points against them in O'Moore Park.





12. Graham Reilly (Meath)



It may not have been pretty but the Royal County got their championship campaign back on track at Sligo's expense and their captain raised two white flags.



13. Paul Geaney (Kerry)



Finished as the top scorer in the 2017 Munster SFC final with 1-5 and Kerry fans will be hoping he can continue his rich vein of form in the bigger challenges that lie ahead.



14. Cillian O'Connor (Mayo)



On a day that Mayo struggled with their shots from play, O'Connor's accuracy from frees (nine of his 12 points came from placed balls) was a vital ingredient in their extra-time victory over Derry.



15. James O'Donoghue (Kerry)



A 'special talent' is how Eamonn Fitzmaurice described the former 'Footballer of the Year' following his seven point haul in Fitzgerald Stadium.