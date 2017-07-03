HS hurling team of the week 03 July 2017





Galway's Joe Canning and Jennifer Malone after the Leinster SHC final at Croke Park Galway's Joe Canning and Jennifer Malone after the Leinster SHC final at Croke Park

Galway are Leinster champions while there were qualifier wins for Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Dublin. Here is our hurling team of the week...



1. Colm Callanan (Galway)



Broke Wexford hearts when pushing Conor McDonald's penalty attempt out for a 65 early in the second-half.



2. Paul Murphy (Kilkenny)



Murphy and the Cats bounced back from the disappointment of their Leinster exit with a three point qualifier win over Limerick.





3. Tommy Doyle (Westmeath)



Not content with just making up the numbers, the exceptional 'Jogger' and Westmeath put it up to their more illustrious opponents in Semple Stadium.



4. John Hanbury (Galway)



Hanbury and his defensive team-mates enjoyed the upper hand over the Model County's attacking unit.



5. Cillian Buckley (Kilkenny)



Buckley put in a solid shift for Brian Cody's side and more of the same will be required against neighbours Waterford next weekend.



6. Matthew O'Hanlon (Wexford)



Wexford's joint captain took the fight to Galway and raised two white flags in the process but they came up short against a superior side on the day.



7. Diarmuid O'Keefe (Wexford)



O'Keeffe's 53rd minute goal gave the large Wexford contingent some hope but it was short-lived as Galway replied in devastating fashion.





8. Jamie Barron (Waterford)



It was a routine win for the Deise over Offaly and Barron was one of their standout performers around the middle third of the field.



9. Michael Fennelly (Kilkenny)



A fit-again Fennelly's importance to Kilkenny's chances of making progress through the back door was highlighted by Brian Cody after the win over the Treaty County.



10. Austin Gleeson (Waterford)



The gifted Mount Sion ace got a below par display against Cork out of his system when notching six points against the Faithful County.



11. Walter Walsh (Kilkenny)



Walsh used his physical presence to telling effect against Limerick when finding the target with four points.





12. Joseph Cooney (Galway)



Wexford struggled to contain the half-forward and he contributed five points from play as Galway captured their second Leinster SHC crown.



13. Peter Casey (Limerick)



Along with Richie McCarthy and Declan Hannon, Casey took the fight to Kilkenny but defeat was their lot in Nowlan Park.



14. Conor Cooney (Galway)



The St Thomas' clubman's selection as 'man-of-the-match' was a formality after he finished with eight points to his name.



15. Eamonn Dillon (Dublin)



Dillon pick pocketed Laois to the tune of 2-4 as Ger Cunnigham's side enjoyed a comfortable 16 point success.