Team news: Cork minors unchanged

03 July 2017

Tipperary's Michael Purcell with Declan Hanlon of Cork.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Cork boss Denis Ring has kept faith with the team that started last Thursday night's drawn Munster MHC semi-final for tonight's replay against Tipperary at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Ross Howell retains his place at right half back, despite being substituted in the first half of the Thurles thriller. Clare await the winners in next Sunday's provincial final.

Cork (MH v Tipperary): G Collins (Ballinhassig); C O' Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), S O' Leary Hayes (Midleton), E Roche (Bride Rovers); R Howell (Douglas), J Keating (Kildorrery), G Millerick (Fr. O Neill's); D Connery (Na Piarsaigh), D Lenihan (Ballyhooly); C Hanifin (Na Piarsaigh), L O'Shea (Lisgoold), B Roche (Bride Rovers); E Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh), R Downey (Glen Rovers), B Turnbull (Douglas).




