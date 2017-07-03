Laois managers keen to continue

03 July 2017

Laois manager Peter Creedon.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Peter Creedon and Eamonn Kelly intend to remain on in their roles as Laois football and hurling manager.

Last Saturday's All-Ireland football and hurling qualifier defeats to Clare and Dublin respectively brought the curtain down on their first seasons in charge.

While Kelly enjoyed a reasonably successful season with the hurlers, Creedon could be under pressure to retain his post after a disappointing season which saw the footballers relegated to Division 4 of the Allianz League for the first time in 50 years. 




