Laois managers keen to continue 03 July 2017





Laois manager Peter Creedon.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Laois manager Peter Creedon.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Peter Creedon and Eamonn Kelly intend to remain on in their roles as Laois football and hurling manager.

Last Saturday's All-Ireland football and hurling qualifier defeats to Clare and Dublin respectively brought the curtain down on their first seasons in charge.

While Kelly enjoyed a reasonably successful season with the hurlers, Creedon could be under pressure to retain his post after a disappointing season which saw the footballers relegated to Division 4 of the Allianz League for the first time in 50 years.