Ryan hits out at 'b*****t excuses' 03 July 2017





Offaly manager Kevin Ryan.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Offaly manager Kevin Ryan.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Kevin Ryan has revealed the extent of the problems he faced during his first season as Offaly hurling manager.

Speaking after the Faithful County shipped more than 30 points for the second game in-a-row against his native Waterford on Saturday, Ryan was critical of the players who refused to make themselves available for selection. The lack of bodies meant he wasn't able to hold 15-a-side games at training.

"We see a couple of names who certainly would be assets to us. We need to convince them to come along and give this a good shot. There are some genuine reasons why lads can't commit, but there are some bullshit excuses too," he is quoted in the Irish Examiner.

"We can't get 30 lads in to play a full practice game. If we can't get them to commit for one session, how are we going to get them to commit for a full season? If it was 20 years ago, lads would be biting off our hand to come in because they'd be coming in to win something. Lads are looking at this now with the attitude, 'what am I going in there for?'

"Then there are lads in clubs saying to these players, 'why would you bother your arse going in there?' It is catch 22. Until you get them in, you can't improve. But there are a lot just waiting for things to improve until they're willing to put their shoulder to the wheel."