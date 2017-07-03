Kerrigan: we weren't clinical enough 03 July 2017





Cork's Paul Kerrigan celebrates.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Cork's Paul Kerrigan celebrates.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Paul Kerrigan says Cork needed to take every chance that came their way to beat Kerry.

The Rebels passed up on a number of goal-scoring opportunities in crashing to a 0-15 to 1-23 Munster SFC final defeat in Killarney.

"I'd say we had five goal chances and we didn't take any. We need to be taking everything we can get. That level of intensity and that level of being clinical - we just have to get up to it. As I said, it's them and Dublin and that's why they're up there," the Cork captain said in an interview with Newstalk Radio.

"The start of the two halves killed us. Four-nil before we scored in the first half and five-nil before we scored in the second half. In the first half, once we maybe closed the gap between the two 45s', they were getting easy ball in the half forward line.

"Once we closed that, we ran it from deep and we got a good bit of joy and were unlucky not to have a goal as well.

"We kind of closed the gap to half-time. At half-time then we were relatively calm and were obviously looking for a good start, but couldn't get the ball out of our half in the second half and very quickly it went from ten or eleven to fifteen or sixteen (points). That's a big gap compared to three or four points because if you get a goal early and go on a roll, you never know."