Carew rues missed chances 03 July 2017





Sligo manager Niall Carew.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Sligo manager Niall Carew.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Niall Carew felt Sligo weren't ruthless enough in their All-Ireland football qualifier loss to Meath.

The Royals finished strongly in Navan to eke out a two-point victory and Carew admitted their tactics took him by surprise.

"Normally we are very clinical, but we didn't take our chances. You can say that is good Meath pressure as well, you have to give them credit for that. They set up completely differently than they had done all year," he explained to the Irish Daily Star.

"They had their homework done and defended very well, and made life difficult for us."