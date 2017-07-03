Hurling double-header for Thurles as qualifier times and venues confirmed 03 July 2017





A general view of the team parade before the All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay between Kilkenny and Waterford at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

The GAA has announced the times and venues for the next weekend's All-Ireland football and hurling qualifier ties.

A bumper crowd is expected at Semple Stadium on Saturday evening after it was confirmed that it will host both All-Ireland SHC Round 2 qualifiers. All-Ireland champions Tipperary and Dublin will face off at 5pm, followed by the massive clash of Kilkenny and Waterford at 7pm.

The four All-Ireland SFC Round 2B and two Round 3A qualifiers will also take place on Saturday, which promises to be the busiest day of the 2017 championship. RTE will televise the Round 3A qualifier between Clare and Mayo, which has a 5pm throw in.

Saturday 8 July

All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 2B

Westmeath v Armagh, TEG Cusack Park, 7pm

Wexford v Monaghan, Innovate Wexford Park, 3pm

Carlow v Leitrim, Netwatch Dr Cullen Park, 3pm

Cavan v Tipperary, Kingspan Breffni Park, 2pm

All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 3A

Meath v Donegal, Pairc Tailteann, 6pm

Clare v Mayo, Cusack Park, 5pm - RTE

All-Ireland SHC Qualifier Round 2

Waterford v Kilkenny Semple Stadium, 7pm - Sky Sports

Tipperary v Dublin, Semple Stadium, 5pm