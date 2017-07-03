Response pleases McGrath 03 July 2017





Waterford manager Derek McGrath.

Waterford manager Derek McGrath.

Derek McGrath was delighted with Waterford's response to the 'complete over-reaction' to their Munster SHC semi-final loss to Cork against Offaly on Saturday.

The Deise posted a record points tally in a 1-35 to 0-14 rout of the Faithful County in Tullamore to set up a mouth-watering clash with Kilkenny next weekend.

"We under-performed against Cork and much of that was to do with the fact that Cork are very good. You're all beginning to realise that now," the Waterford manager stated in the Irish Daily Mirror.

"The complete over-reaction to losing the match was something the players and the management have had to live with for the last two weeks. That can seep its way through to a less mentally resolute team than that team. I'm just glad that didn't happen.

"We hurled and we played, we reverted to type if you like. We did what we did best, we showed our unity and togetherness, our purpose, and that's what we're about.

"We were relentless in our approach today - this was an All-Ireland for us."