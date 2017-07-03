€10k offer still on table for Mayo commercial manager post 03 July 2017





Mayo's Jason Doherty celebrates scoring a goal against Derry.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Mayo's Jason Doherty celebrates scoring a goal against Derry.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

A Castlebar businessman is sticking by his promise to contribute €10,000 towards the appointment of a Mayo GAA commercial manager.

Niall McGarry, owner of the popular JOE.ie website, says the offer - which he first made last autumn - remains on the table, despite a lack of movement on the matter.

"It's a donation, but my requirement is for them to use it to bring on a commercial manager," he told the Western People.

"I believe that Mayo is a very backable entity; a very backable brand. There's a huge amount of goodwill in the county for the players and for what they do.

"I don't profess to know a whole amount about the set-up. I'm a supporter and I've got other things to be doing with my life. But I'm willing to put up €10,000 towards the hiring of a commercial manager becuase that seemed to be an issue originally. But I don't know necessarily if it is purely a money issue or whether they feel it's not the best route forward.

"As far as I'm aware now, they seem more convinced that it is (the best route) and I'm just happy to support the project whenever they need the support."