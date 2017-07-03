GAA tweets of the week

The Leinster hurling and Munster football finals, along with the qualifier action in both codes, generated plenty of tweets over the course of the weekend...
Great win by the kingdom ... Might be a good omen to see @fionnfitzgerald lift that cup again, one more to go!!! pic.twitter.com/uzD4ocidbv
— Aidan O Mahony (@GmailMahony) July 2, 2017
A great day ! https://t.co/GGFDQoDunV
— Killian Young (@killianyoung) July 2, 2017
Couldn't be up to you Kerry lads! pic.twitter.com/2MYyT4q1R9
— Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) July 2, 2017
I never get sick of watching Kerry. No sweeper, no defensive system just all out attack. Exactly the way football and hurling shud be played
— Richie Power (@power_richie) July 2, 2017
I'd love to see how many scores @starryboy14 had a hand in for Kerry today. #KERRYvCORK
— Mickey Quinn (@michaelq14) July 2, 2017
Just wasn't to be, Galway now favourites for the All Ireland rightfully so, a very skillfull but tough strong team. Our lads can be proud.
— Adrian Flynn™ (@Panthero84) July 2, 2017
Game over. #GALvWEX
— Damien Comer (@DamoComer) July 2, 2017
Mathew O'Hanlon has bossed his duel with Joe Canning all day. A difficult task executed perfectly. #GALWAYVWEXFORD @TheSundayGame
— Neil McManus (@Neilmcmanus88) July 2, 2017
Shock horror Wexford win the first battle #surporters pic.twitter.com/ou8SHaDas3
— Redmond Barry (@ReddBarry) July 2, 2017
"Galway are Leinster hurling champions 2017" something very wrong about that statement #Gaa
— Darren Clarke (@clarkie2015) July 2, 2017
Two sets of away jerseys are class
— Daniel St Ledger (@DanStL89) July 2, 2017
"Diarmuid's got his head down, training away" - Jonny Cooper dismisses Connolly/Gavin 'siege mentality' claims. More on @3NewsIreland pic.twitter.com/9SaG5m4exF
— Tommy Martin (@TommyMartinTV3) July 3, 2017
Great to see the Adrian delivering once again on big occasions for @KilkennyCLG #natural #minor https://t.co/PGC6X9A9Mx
— Michael Fennelly (@MFennellyKK) July 2, 2017
Great win for @KilkennyCLG minors, well done. Thanks to @LittlewoodsIRL for the tickets #StyleOfPlay pic.twitter.com/OfTjlzXle2
— Jackie Tyrrell (@MrJackieTee) July 2, 2017
Best wishes to @TipperaryGAA minors tonight in cork. Hoping the ball bounces your way lads
— padraic maher (@podzo21) July 3, 2017
I'll admit that if I was American president I would tweet similar gifs https://t.co/v2p4nkxgEs
— Jack McCaffrey (@jackmcc93) July 2, 2017
Mayo are an enigma. A team that literally can produce anything, from the deplorable to the magnificent. 16 wides then goal of the year #gaa
— Paraic Sullivan (@SullivanParaic) July 2, 2017
Honour to represent @sligogaa in 17.Great mix of youth and experience, privelage to share the jersey.Better days ahead for all if sustained. pic.twitter.com/gaNQK9dKIF
— Neil Ewing (@Bob__Ewing) July 2, 2017
Yera @MFennellyKK you ole freak you! 1st championship game back after an achilles injury & you're MOTM. Well done bud, hard work paid off.
— Darran O'Sullivan (@Darransull86) July 1, 2017
Thought Aiden O Shea was brilliant.
— Paddy Bradley (@PaddyB14) July 1, 2017
Absolutely cracking match in castlebar!!!! Brilliant by both teams
— Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) July 1, 2017
Mayo's shooting is so erratic. They need to show some composure if they want to remain in the championship.
— Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) July 1, 2017
