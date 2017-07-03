'Moral victories as no use', insists Kiely 03 July 2017





Limerick manager John Kiely.

John Kiely cut a frustrated figure after Limerick's narrow All-Ireland hurling qualifier loss to Kilkenny.

"It's a results business," the Treaty County manager stressed in the Irish Daily Mirror.

"They got a performance in spades, but moral victories are no use whatsoever. Losing by three, losing by two doesn't matter. When you lose, you lose.

"We just couldn't find that chink to get a goal chance. Some of their defending was heroic in the last 10 minutes. They defended really, really well.

"Any smell of a chance that we got, they were able to snuff it out. Just by the skin of their teeth mind you, but they got there and that's the sign of the team they are.

"I think we really tested their mettle. They know they've been in a game for sure."