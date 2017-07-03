'Dr Michael Loftus Room' opened at MacHale Park 03 July 2017





Former GAA president Dr Mick Loftus.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Former GAA president Dr Mick Loftus.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Former GAA president Dr Mick Loftus has had a function room under the stand in Elvery's MacHale Park named after him.

A ceremony was held before Mayo's All-Ireland football qualifier against Derry at the Castlebar venue on Saturday to mark the naming of the 'Dr Michael Loftus Room'. Now aged 87, Dr Mick has dedicated his life to the promotion of the GAA and remains the only Mayo man to have held the highest officership in the Association.

"I am honoured that this has happened. I was president of one of the largest organisations in the country and to be part of that is something special," said the popular Crossmolina man, who expressed the hope that the Sam Maguire would be returning to the newly-christened room on September 18.