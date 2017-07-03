Longford star borrowed jersey from spectator 03 July 2017





Longford's Robbie Smyth.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Longford's Robbie Smyth.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

It will go down as one of the most bizarre moments of this year's championship.

Longford forward Robbie Smyth had supporter Eugene Quaine to thank for being able to stay on the pitch during Saturday's All-Ireland football qualifier defeat to Donegal following a blood injury. When Smyth was sent to the sideline to replace his blood-stained jersey, the Longford management realised that they didn't have a spare number 13 jersey and frantically tried to wash the blood off his jersey with water.

But when the fourth official wouldn't let him back on, Carrickedmond clubman Quaine came to the rescue by taking off the number 13 replica jersey he was wearing and giving it to Smyth.

"I was wearing the same replica 13 jersey that he had on so I took it off and one of my friends threw it to the maor foinse Trevor Smullen - he runs to Robbie and Robbie wears it back on the field!" the 29-year-old Longford fan explained to the Irish Daily Star.

"I got it straight back after. He didn't say anything really, just threw me back the top."