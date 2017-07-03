What they said ... the football weekend in quotes 03 July 2017





Kerry's Kieran Donaghy signs autographs for supporters after his side's Munster SFC final victory over Cork at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

“We're delighted to have won and to be heading to Croke Park as Munster champions. We won well but at the same time, we have plenty to work on.”

Eamonn Fitzmaurice guided the Kingdom to a Munster SFC five-in-row at Fitzgerald Stadium.

“We're disappointed with the performance. It's a tough dressing-room down there at the moment. We're hurting. That's understandable. No excuses, Kerry well deserved their win.”

It's back to the drawing board for Peadar Healy and the Rebels.

“He was ravenous, you'd allow him to take selfies halfway through a match if he was playing like this every night.”

Aidan O'Shea answered his critics in the best possible fashion against Derry on Saturday according to 'Sunday Game' pundit Tomas O Se.



“He was super. He's a really, really important guy for us. We hadn't won a throw-up in the championship. We had three today and he won all three. He made a statement for the team. His tackling was super. He got on the scoreboard and I think he really stamped his claim for his first start of the year.”

Mayo boss Stephen Rochford echoed O Se's sentiments on the big Breaffy man.

“It was our most solid performance of the year, but extra-time we can forget about. On another day we could have won it in normal time, they are the tight margins, but I think the boys can take an awful lot from it. They gave it a lash.”

It was very much a case of so near and yet so far for Damian Barton and Derry in Castlebar.



“We were coming very wound and very hurt. We were disappointed in ourselves as a group. We had to keep the chin up and it wasn't easy. There is a hangover. No matter what way you dress it up, it wasn't easy to get over it.”

Confidence was in short supply in the Donegal camp ahead of their qualifier clash against Longford and Rory Gallagher is hoping they can improve on their nervous display.

“Well, it's time for me now to sit down and have a good look at my lifestyle. The players are fabulous young men who make many sacrifices in their lives. It's disappointing to see them out of the championship so early.”



Longford manager Denis Connerton couldn't have been more prouder of his players.



“I was most pleased that with ten or twelve minutes to go momentum was back with Sligo, and fellas showed a bit of heart and finished the game quite strongly.”

Andy McEntee's Meath charges were forced to dig deep to eke out a two point victory against Sligo.

“Ten minutes into the second half when we had a period of dominance, we were two points up and we had three opportunities for scores, and we missed them. Meath were always going to get their dominant period, and they did, and they scored four points without reply. Then we had that goal chance at the end.”

Missed chances came back to haunt Niall Carew and the Yeats County at the final whistle in Pairc Tailteann on Saturday evening.

“We're not entirely happy with our performance but we did what we had to do to get over the line.”

Royal County captain Graham Reilly knows they have to up their game ahead of the visit of Donegal to Navan next weekend.



“I think this team can go as far as they want to go.”

The visit of Mayo to Cusack Park next weekend will test the veracity of this statement made by Clare manager Colm Collins.



“We had put huge energy into the preparation for this and the lads were expecting a good performance and for whatever reason, I felt we were a bit flat. If the players were honest, they probably felt they were a bit flat as well. Clare are a good team and were well able to take advantage of that.”

The curtain came down on Championship 2017 for Peter Creedon and Laois.