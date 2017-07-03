O'Shea's emotional tribute to missing club-mate

03 July 2017

Mayo's Aidan O'Shea celebrates scoring a point against Derry.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Aidan O'Shea is believed to have dedicated Mayo's dramatic extra-time victory over Derry to his friend and Breaffy club-mate David Gavin, who went missing after going swimming in Canada on Friday.

The Mayo midfielder pointed to the sky in tribute to the 26-year-old after scoring a late point in the All-Ireland qualifier win. 

A former Mayo minor, Mr Gavin was last seen diving off a bridge in British Columbia while on a day out with friends. He had only recently moved to Canada with his girlfriend.




Most Read Stories

Football Qualifier draw: Mayo v Clare and Meath v Donegal

Hurling Qualifier draw: Deise draw the Cats

Relief as injured Fitzgerald recovers to lift silverware

O'Shea's emotional tribute to missing club-mate

What they said ... the hurling weekend in quotes

Tyrone sweating on Cavanagh


Android app on Google Play