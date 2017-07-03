O'Shea's emotional tribute to missing club-mate
Mayo's Aidan O'Shea celebrates scoring a point against Derry.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.
Aidan O'Shea is believed to have dedicated Mayo's dramatic extra-time victory over Derry to his friend and Breaffy club-mate David Gavin, who went missing after going swimming in Canada on Friday.
The Mayo midfielder pointed to the sky in tribute to the 26-year-old after scoring a late point in the All-Ireland qualifier win.
A former Mayo minor, Mr Gavin was last seen diving off a bridge in British Columbia while on a day out with friends. He had only recently moved to Canada with his girlfriend.