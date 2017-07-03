Video: Sweet Sixteen! 03 July 2017





16-year-old Eimear Smith scored 3-4 on her debut appearance at Clones to win the Ulster Junior Final for Fermanagh and the Player of the Match award.

Cool as you like, the corner-forward stepped up to take TWO penalties and was successful from both.

'I thought I'd try a bit of mind games with her (the goalkeeper) but I was confident where I was putting it'. Fermanagh defeated Derry by 4-10 to 1-10 to take the title.

Video by @MarkQuinnVideo and @JeromeQuinn for Ulster Ladies Gaelic.