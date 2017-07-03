Barton laments missed opportunity 03 July 2017





Derry manager Damian Barton.

Damian Barton felt Derry missed a golden opportunity to beat Mayo in normal time of Saturday's dramatic All-Ireland SFC qualifier in Castlebar.

James Kielt could have won it in injury-time, but his free dropped short and the hosts dominated extra-time to eventually win by 11 points.

"It was there (for us to win in normal time). James had a free from the sideline and dropped it short," the Derry manager is quoted in the Irish News.

"Chrissie (McKaigue) maybe had a chance before that and he kicked it wide. I would have put money on Chrissie on that side of the pitch, but it is fine margins. Another day, they might go over, but I think the boys have to take an awful lot from it.

"Physically and emotionally, they gave this a hell of a lash. We're talking about a team (Mayo) that only the top teams over the last number of weeks have actually beaten."