Relief as injured Fitzgerald recovers to lift silverware 03 July 2017





Kerry co-captains Fionn Fitzgerald and Johnny Buckley lift the Munster SFC trophy.

Fionn Fitzgerald recovered from what appeared to be a serious head injury to lift the Munster SFC trophy along with joint-captain after Kerry's victory over Cork yesterday.

The Dr Crokes clubman took a knock to the head after colliding with one of his team-mates and there were concerns for his well-being when a lengthy stoppage ensued to allow for him to be treated on the pitch (10 minutes of injury-time were played as a result).

He was subsequently stretchered off, but recovered to raise the silverware after the Kingdom's 1-23 to 0-15 win.

“Fionn got a heavy bang to the head,” manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice explained.

“Initially (there were) fears for his jaw, but I’d say he’s concussed. He was bleeding from the nose as well. I think it was one of our fellas he collided with.

“Thankfully he’s back to himself but we’ll have to look after him for the next few weeks.”